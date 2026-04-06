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US, Israel Strikes on Iranian Petrochemical Locations Murder Five People
(MENAFN) At least five people were killed and 170 others injured in attacks targeting multiple petrochemical facilities in southwestern Iran, according to state media reports.
Officials cited by reports said the strikes hit several companies within the Mahshahr Special Economic Zone in Khuzestan province. Most of the injured received medical care and were discharged after outpatient treatment.
Earlier in the day, semi-official sources indicated that additional injuries occurred in the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam petrochemical zones. Specific facilities affected include Fajr, Rejal, and Amir-Kabir plants, with some damage reported at Bandar Imam while Amir-Kabir remained largely unaffected, according to a provincial security official.
These attacks come amid heightened regional tensions following a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on February 28. According to reports, the campaign has claimed over 1,340 lives to date, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
Officials cited by reports said the strikes hit several companies within the Mahshahr Special Economic Zone in Khuzestan province. Most of the injured received medical care and were discharged after outpatient treatment.
Earlier in the day, semi-official sources indicated that additional injuries occurred in the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam petrochemical zones. Specific facilities affected include Fajr, Rejal, and Amir-Kabir plants, with some damage reported at Bandar Imam while Amir-Kabir remained largely unaffected, according to a provincial security official.
These attacks come amid heightened regional tensions following a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on February 28. According to reports, the campaign has claimed over 1,340 lives to date, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
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