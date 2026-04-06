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Greece Introduces Fuel Pass Program to Ease Rising Energy Costs
(MENAFN) Greece on Monday rolled out a “fuel pass” program to help citizens cope with rising energy prices, driven by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, according to reports.
Under the initiative, eligible car owners on the mainland will receive €50 ($54), while residents of island regions will be granted €60 ($65). Motorcycle owners are set to receive €30 ($32) on the mainland and €35 ($38) on the islands.
The subsidy targets individuals, including self-employed workers, with declared annual incomes up to €25,000 ($27,000) for single applicants and €35,000 ($38,000) for married couples.
Authorities estimate the measure will benefit roughly 75% of drivers nationwide.
Fuel prices have surged following Israeli-US strikes and Iranian retaliatory attacks, with petrol costs on the mainland rising above €2 per liter ($2.16) from approximately €1.70 ($1.84) before the conflict, and reaching €2.35 ($2.54) in certain island areas.
Greece relies heavily on energy imports from the Persian Gulf, with around 36% of its supplies coming from the region, making it the most dependent European country on Gulf energy.
Under the initiative, eligible car owners on the mainland will receive €50 ($54), while residents of island regions will be granted €60 ($65). Motorcycle owners are set to receive €30 ($32) on the mainland and €35 ($38) on the islands.
The subsidy targets individuals, including self-employed workers, with declared annual incomes up to €25,000 ($27,000) for single applicants and €35,000 ($38,000) for married couples.
Authorities estimate the measure will benefit roughly 75% of drivers nationwide.
Fuel prices have surged following Israeli-US strikes and Iranian retaliatory attacks, with petrol costs on the mainland rising above €2 per liter ($2.16) from approximately €1.70 ($1.84) before the conflict, and reaching €2.35 ($2.54) in certain island areas.
Greece relies heavily on energy imports from the Persian Gulf, with around 36% of its supplies coming from the region, making it the most dependent European country on Gulf energy.
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