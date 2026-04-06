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Children Killed in US-Israeli Strike on Two Iran Residential Buildings
(MENAFN) At least nine people, among them four children, were killed Monday when a US-Israeli airstrike struck a residential area in the Iranian capital, according to Iranian state media.
Iran's state television reported that the attack targeted two residential buildings in the Shahriar district of Tehran, causing both structures to collapse entirely and leaving four additional people wounded in the rubble.
The strike compounds an already devastating toll on Tehran: earlier Monday, Iranian media reported that overnight US-Israeli strikes on the capital and the city of Qom had killed at least 34 people.
Iran has yet to release a comprehensive official casualty count from the broader war. However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported a death toll of 3,540 to date. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies separately confirmed Friday that at least 1,900 civilians have been killed and a further 20,000 wounded.
Regional hostilities have been in relentless escalation since the US and Israel launched their joint offensive against Iran on February 28. Tehran has retaliated with successive waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, while simultaneously restricting commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint critical to the flow of global oil and gas supplies.
Iran's state television reported that the attack targeted two residential buildings in the Shahriar district of Tehran, causing both structures to collapse entirely and leaving four additional people wounded in the rubble.
The strike compounds an already devastating toll on Tehran: earlier Monday, Iranian media reported that overnight US-Israeli strikes on the capital and the city of Qom had killed at least 34 people.
Iran has yet to release a comprehensive official casualty count from the broader war. However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported a death toll of 3,540 to date. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies separately confirmed Friday that at least 1,900 civilians have been killed and a further 20,000 wounded.
Regional hostilities have been in relentless escalation since the US and Israel launched their joint offensive against Iran on February 28. Tehran has retaliated with successive waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, while simultaneously restricting commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint critical to the flow of global oil and gas supplies.
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