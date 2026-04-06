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Visit Qatar Announces New Dates For Cirque Du Liban's Acclaimed Water Circus

Visit Qatar Announces New Dates For Cirque Du Liban's Acclaimed Water Circus


2026-04-06 09:15:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Fontana Show by Cirque du Liban will come to Qatar on April 30, 2026, as announced by Visit Qatar.

The one-month show will be held at the Circus Tent at Hyatt Plaza and will continue until May 31.

The production will introduce audiences in Qatar to large-scale aquatic performances, blending circus artistry with advanced water, light and sound elements.

An international cast of performers will come together to deliver a programme designed to appeal to families and live entertainment enthusiasts alike.

Tickets can be booked on platinumlist and are priced from QR95 for the Green category to QR360 for Gold category.

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The Peninsula

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