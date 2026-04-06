Chhattisgarh CM Sai To Meet PM Modi, HM Shah With Post-Maoist Bastar Roadmap

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is set to hold crucial high-level meetings in the national capital on Tuesday as the focus shifts towards the holistic development of the Bastar region in the "post-Maoist era".

CM Sai is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi later on Monday night at around 11.30 p.m.

On April 7, he will first meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 a.m., followed by a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. Both meetings are considered highly significant for charting the future of Bastar, which was long affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will present a detailed roadmap and comprehensive blueprint for the rapid development of Bastar.

With Maoist influence declining sharply and the state government targeting complete eradication of Left-wing Extremism by March 31, 2026, the emphasis has now shifted from security operations to mainstreaming the tribal-dominated region through large-scale development initiatives.

In his presentation, CM Sai is expected to highlight plans for expanding infrastructure facilities, including roads, railways, and irrigation projects, promoting industries, attracting fresh investments, generating employment opportunities for local youth, and ensuring inclusive growth of tribal communities.

The strategy aims to transform Bastar from a region once synonymous with violence into a hub of progress, preserving its rich tribal culture while unlocking its vast natural resources.

The meetings come at a time when the Chhattisgarh government has already begun implementing several post-Maoist development measures.

Recent initiatives include establishing“Education Cities” in Abujhmad and Jagargunda, promoting tourism, developing food processing and minor forest produce units, and converting former security camps into public infrastructure such as schools and hospitals.

Officials view these Delhi meetings as a decisive step to secure central support and funding for transforming Bastar.

The double-engine government of the Centre and the state is working in close coordination to ensure that security gains are converted into tangible socio-economic development for the people of the region.

This visit is expected to give fresh momentum to the“Viksit Bastar” vision, focusing on making the area self-reliant, prosperous, and fully integrated with the national mainstream.