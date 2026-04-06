Pesticon Pest Control Inc Helps Homes And Businesses Across Toronto, Etobicoke, And Mississauga Access Trusted, Licensed Pest Management With Expert Oversight

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"Professional photograph of Waheed Ahmed, Owner and Founder of Pesticon Pest Control Inc, Toronto, Ontario. With more than 20 years of experience in pest management, Waheed Ahmed leads a licensed and QualityPro Excellence-certified team dedicated to safe, effective, and guaranteed pest control for residential and commercial clients across the Greater Toronto Area and Ontario."Pesticon Pest Control Inc, founded in 2001 and led by Waheed Ahmed, provides trusted residential and commercial pest control across Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, and the GTA through licensed technicians and expert-guided service. The company addresses rodent control, carpenter ant removal, bed bug treatment, and humane wildlife removal, working closely with property owners to eliminate infestations at the source. Pesticon is QualityPro Excellence Certified with a 100-day guarantee.

Toronto, Ontario - Pesticon Pest Control Inc, founded in 2001, is a Toronto-based pest management company led by Owner and Founder Waheed Ahmed, is expanding access to professional, licensed pest control for homes and businesses across Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, and Ontario through same-day service availability and expert-guided treatment solutions.

As demand grows for professional pest management across the Greater Toronto Area, more Ontario homeowners and businesses are seeking solutions that go beyond surface-level DIY treatments and address the root source of infestations. Pesticon Pest Control Inc supports this shift by offering licensed pest management services prepared to professional standards, paired with on-site consultation and direct communication with property owners throughout the treatment process.

“Pest problems across Toronto, Etobicoke, and Mississauga are rarely what they appear on the surface. Mice nest deep inside wall cavities. Carpenter ants build colonies within structural beams. Cockroaches breed in areas completely hidden from view. Our licensed technicians are trained to locate where an infestation originates, eliminate it at the source, and ensure it does not return - which is why we back every treatment with a 100-day guarantee. Just as importantly, we communicate clearly with every client so they understand what was found, what was done, and what to watch for going forward,” said Waheed Ahmed, Owner and Founder of Pesticon Pest Control Inc.

Pesticon Pest Control Inc provides province-wide service through a network of licensed exterminators operating across the GTA and surrounding Ontario cities, with same-day and emergency response availability. Property owners in Etobicoke and Mississauga can access professional pest management without delay. For families and pet owners, Pesticon also provides pet-safe and child-safe treatment options, including targeted solutions designed to eliminate ant infestations, carpenter ants, and rodent activity without risk to household animals or children.

Pesticon Pest Control Inc supports licensed pest management across multiple categories, including mice and rodent control, carpenter ant removal, termite treatment, bed bug removal, cockroach extermination, flea control, wasp and hornet nest removal, mosquito control, and humane wildlife removal. The company also supports a wide range of commercial pest control requirements, including warehouses, restaurants, retail stores, offices, hotels, schools, healthcare facilities, and government buildings, with customised treatment plans built to meet the compliance and hygiene standards of each industry.

In addition to supporting clients across Toronto, Etobicoke, and Mississauga, Pesticon Pest Control Inc continues to serve communities throughout the Greater Toronto Area, including North York, Scarborough, Markham, Vaughan, Brampton, Ajax, Oshawa, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Oakville, Burlington, Milton, Waterloo, Woodbridge, Pickering, Hamilton, and Barrie.

Pesticon's team also provides transparent, upfront pricing for all services. With clear communication before, during, and after every treatment, clients are never uncertain about costs or outcomes. Every major pest control service is backed by Pesticon's 100-Day Re-Treatment Warranty - if pests return within 100 days, Pesticon will re-treat the property at no additional cost, depending on the service and treatment plan.

All pest control treatments are carried out using safe, professionally approved products and methods by fully licensed and QualityPro Excellence-certified technicians, in service environments designed for accuracy and client safety. Pesticon Pest Control Inc holds active memberships with the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), the Canadian Pest Management Association (CPMA – ACGP), and the Structural Pest Management Association of Ontario (SPMAO), and operates under License Number L-206-3036976351 in accordance with applicable Ontario pest management regulations and professional standards.

This announcement reflects Pesticon's ongoing commitment to licensed transparency, quality-focused pest management, and client-centred service, while ensuring that every property owner remains informed and supported throughout the inspection, treatment, and follow-up process.

For more information, to book a consultation, or to inquire about same-day service availability across Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, and Ontario, visit:

Important Notice: This press release is for informational purposes only. Pest control services should be requested and carried out by licensed professionals. Property owners are encouraged to consult Pesticon technicians for site-specific assessments and treatment recommendations before proceeding with any pest management plan.