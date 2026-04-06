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Trump Backs Steve Hilton in California Gubernatorial Race
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday announced his endorsement of Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host, to run for governor of California, aiming to succeed Democrat Gavin Newsom, according to reports.
In a post on his social media platform, Trump said he has “known and respected” Hilton, 56, for many years.
“He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job,” Trump wrote, referring to Newsom.
“People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so,” he added.
Trump emphasized that with federal support and strong state leadership, California could improve significantly, stating: “Steve Hilton has my complete & total endorsement. He will be a great Governor and, importantly, will never let you down!”
California’s gubernatorial election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026, with a nonpartisan top-two primary set for June 2, 2026. Newsom is barred from seeking another term due to term limits.
In a post on his social media platform, Trump said he has “known and respected” Hilton, 56, for many years.
“He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job,” Trump wrote, referring to Newsom.
“People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so,” he added.
Trump emphasized that with federal support and strong state leadership, California could improve significantly, stating: “Steve Hilton has my complete & total endorsement. He will be a great Governor and, importantly, will never let you down!”
California’s gubernatorial election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026, with a nonpartisan top-two primary set for June 2, 2026. Newsom is barred from seeking another term due to term limits.
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