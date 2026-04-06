Jordan Valley Authority Signs Investment Deals Across Key Sectors

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- Jordan Valley Authority Secretary-General Hisham Haisa on Monday signed investment agreements covering projects in quarrying, sand extraction, agriculture, and tourism, as well as construction of telecommunications towers.The agreements are aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision, and form part of the government's efforts to develop various regions of the Kingdom by supporting productive projects and expanding employment opportunities that contribute to sustainable and inclusive development and strengthens the ability of regions to attract investment and provide a favorable environment for investors, Haisa said in a statement.The agreements, he pointed out, are also to supply water for agricultural investment purposes in Jordan Valley areas, aimed at supporting the agricultural sector, enhancing water resource sustainability, and enabling investors to develop their projects and increase productivity.Haisa said the agreements will help create jobs, raise income levels, support the local economy, and strengthen social stability in targeted areas.For their part, investors expressed appreciation for the initiatives, saying they would enhance domestic investment opportunities, and affirmed their commitment to implementing their projects to the highest standards as an added value for the local economy.