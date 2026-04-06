Kazakhstan's Flyarystan Set To Increase Number Of Flights To Georgia's Kutaisi
Flights on the Astana–Kutaisi–Astana route will be operated twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, from June 1 through August 31, 2026.
In addition to Kutaisi, the airline will offer direct flights from Astana to Batumi, Gazipaşa, Tashkent, and Issyk-Kul (Tamchy) during the summer period.
Earlier, FlyArystan also announced an increase in flight frequency to Batumi. Direct flights from Astana will operate from June 2 to August 29, 2026, with frequency rising from two to three times a week starting June 25, with departures scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
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