MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. To Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting and Investor Day, Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at its Headquarters in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

April 06, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC), announced today that it will hold the Annual Shareholder Meeting and Investor Day, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Company's headquarters in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, as well as virtually by way of this Webcast Link, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2026 will be entitled to vote at the annual meeting. If you are interested in attending, or participating virtually, please register at the link above or by emailing your contact information to Seth Denison at ... and you will be provided with all of the necessary event details. For a copy of the Chairman of the Board's Letter to Shareholders, please visit Chairman's Letter.

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, OptimumBank is a full-service community bank focused on delivering personalized service, competitive pricing, and innovative financial solutions. The Bank supports economic development and community growth through responsible banking practices. OptimumBank 's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences and are subject to change, possibly materially. See "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on OptimumBank's website (Investor Relations - OptimumBank ) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website ( ). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of OptimumBank speak only as to the date they are made, and OptimumBank does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations & Corporate Relations

Contact: Seth Denison

Telephone: (305) 401-4140 / ...







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Source: OptimumBank Holdings Inc.