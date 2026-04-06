knus Launches UK Members Area Ahead of New Chat App

London, UK | 6th April 2026

knus, the UK mental health peer support service, has launched its members area, bringing together mental health resources, peer communities, and courses in one place. The launch is the first step in a wider rollout that will include the knus chat app late spring this year, offering members in-app messaging, voice calls, and video calls.

The members area has been built for anyone affected by mental health, not just those experiencing it directly. Whether someone is managing their own wellbeing, supporting a family member, or trying to better understand what a friend is going through, the platform is designed to be useful to them. Central to the experience is a mental health conditions directory covering over 40 conditions across 10 categories, with each entry available in both clinical and plain-language formats.

Overcoming Anxiety Course

The Overcoming Anxiety Course makes its return as part of the new members area, relaunched with a fresh look after its run on a previous platform. The course is structured and self-paced, covering what anxiety is, how it shows up physically and psychologically, and why the brain reacts the way it does under pressure. Members are then guided through practical tools they can use day to day, including breathing and regulation techniques, approaches to challenging anxious thinking, and ways to gradually reduce avoidance.

The course does not treat anxiety as something to be fixed or eliminated. Instead, it encourages members to better understand their own responses, building a more compassionate relationship with their mental health over time. More courses are in development and will be added across 2026.

What the Members Area Includes

At launch, members have access to a social feed, the Wellbeing Oracle wisdom card collection, a mental health conditions directory, knus chat app early adopter registration, and discounts. Four community focus groups are also live: Beyond the Grey, Riding the Waves, Real Voices, and Beyond the Trauma. Each group offers a private space for members to connect with others who share similar experiences, supported by dedicated educational content.

The knus Chat App

The chat app is currently in its final stages of testing. When it launches, members will be able to message, call, and video call their peer support coach directly through the platform. Those who join the members area now will be first in line for access.

A spokesperson for knus said: "We know how isolating poor mental health can feel. The members area is about giving people knowledge, community, and somewhere to turn. The chat app will take that further, connecting members directly with trained volunteer peer support coaches when they need someone to talk to."

The knus members area is live now at knus. Referrals from mental health professionals and partner organisations are welcome. Please reach out to [email protected]

About knus

knus is a UK-based mental health peer support service offering education, community, and resources to members, their families, and the people around them. The forthcoming chat app (knus Chat) will connect members with trained volunteer peer support coaches. knus is building a space where no one has to navigate mental health struggles alone.

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