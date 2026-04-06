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Grain Ship Sinks in Azov Sea Following Drone Attack
(MENAFN) A cargo vessel went down in the Azov Sea after being struck by a Ukrainian drone, resulting in the death of one crew member, as stated by reports citing regional authorities. The incident was characterized by the Kherson Region’s governor, Vladimir Saldo, as a “terrorist attack.”
According to reports, the ship—identified as the Volgo-Balt—was targeted on April 3 while transporting a load of wheat. Following the strike, the crew was forced to abandon the vessel as it started sinking. After spending two days at sea, they managed to make their way to shore near the village of Strelkovoye in Russia’s Kherson Region.
Reports indicate that one crew member, serving as the senior assistant captain, lost his life, while two others are still unaccounted for. Residents in the area were the first to reach and support the survivors upon their arrival, offering assistance until emergency responders took over.
The ship’s captain was later admitted to a hospital in the town of Genichesk, while the remaining crew members are said to be receiving both medical care and psychological support, according to officials.
“This is not the first time Ukraine has attacked civilian vessels in international waters. There will be accountability for these crimes,” Saldo added.
According to reports, the ship—identified as the Volgo-Balt—was targeted on April 3 while transporting a load of wheat. Following the strike, the crew was forced to abandon the vessel as it started sinking. After spending two days at sea, they managed to make their way to shore near the village of Strelkovoye in Russia’s Kherson Region.
Reports indicate that one crew member, serving as the senior assistant captain, lost his life, while two others are still unaccounted for. Residents in the area were the first to reach and support the survivors upon their arrival, offering assistance until emergency responders took over.
The ship’s captain was later admitted to a hospital in the town of Genichesk, while the remaining crew members are said to be receiving both medical care and psychological support, according to officials.
“This is not the first time Ukraine has attacked civilian vessels in international waters. There will be accountability for these crimes,” Saldo added.
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