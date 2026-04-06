8Th India-Flagged LPG Vessel Crosses Strait Of Hormuz, One More On The Way

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Indian LPG carrier Jag Vikram is now in the Arabian Gulf, waiting for instructions from the Indian Navy about its passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Green Asha, carrying 15,400 tonnes of LPG, crossed the strait on Sunday, making it the eighth Indian LPG carrier to pass through it after the US-Israel-Iran war began on February 28.

Recommended For You 1 Nepali, 3 Pakistanis injured in Khor Fakkan port fire after debris incident

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian government said the Green Sanvi, carrying 46,650 tonnes of LPG and with 25 crew onboard had transited the strait. It is expected to arrive at Dahej in Gujarat on Tuesday.

India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said 17 India-flagged vessels with 460 seafarers aboard are in the Arabian Gulf region.

The ministry assured all Indian sailors are safe and there has been no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels.

Iran, meanwhile, claimed it has implemented a series of precautionary measures to prevent additional risks on ships traversing the strait.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. 'No shortage'

Contrary to media reports, the Indian government claims that there is no shortage of LPG and almost 100,000, 5kg 'free trade LPG' (FTL) cylinders are being sold daily in the country.

The FTL cylinders are sold at market rates and consumers do not need to provide any proof to procure them from local dealers.

All the refineries too are operating at high capacity and there is adequate crude inventories. Importantly, petrol pumps are fully stocked and it urged the public to avoid panic buying.

The government underscored it is taking action against those hoarding cylinders and indulging in black marketing. Over 50,000 cylinders have been seized over the past month and showcause notices have been issued to nearly 1,500 dealers. Supplies of natural gas to fertiliser plants is almost at 90 per cent of average consumption, it added.

To counter the shortage in LPG, the government is also promoting the use of piped natural gas, especially in the larger cities.

“Domestic PNG connections are a top priority for the government and 100 per cent of it is being supplied,” said an official statement.“Similarly, CNG being used for transportation is also being made available to 100 per cent of consumers.”

India diversifies LPG sources amid Middle East supply halt, taps Argentina, US, Iran India LPG crisis: Ethanol cooktops pushed as cheaper fuel alternative Explainer: LPG vs PNG and why India has LPG crisis amid Middle East conflict

ALSO READ