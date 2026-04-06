Property Launches, Sales, Construction Works Continue In UAE Despite Regional Conflict

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Property launches, sales, and construction activity continue across Dubai and the UAE despite challenges from the regional military conflict, albeit at a slower pace.

Developers say strong escrow reserves are helping them sustain momentum and complete projects on time.

Damac Properties, the UAE's and the Middle East's largest private real estate developer, led the market in March 2026 with Dh3.12 billion in sales across 1,106 transactions. It also sold 3,663 units in the first quarter.

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“Despite political tensions across the region, the fundamentals of Dubai's real estate market remain exceptionally strong. Demand continues to grow, and investor confidence in Dubai remains robust, reinforcing the emirate's position as one of the world's most attractive investment destinations,” said Amira Sajwani, managing director of Damac Properties.

In March, Damac recorded 1,106 transactions, compared to 795 for Emaar and 578 for Binghatti.

Dubai-based Samana Developers said it is increasing site manpower and applying for night construction permits where allowed to maintain construction pace. It also confirmed that all launched projects will proceed without delays.

The developer plans to deliver six projects in 2026 and 11 more in 2027.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said the company's financial strength will help it withstand challenges.

“We operate strictly as a low-leverage company with strong corporate balances, which naturally insulates us from external disturbances. Our multi-billion-dirham escrow balances provide us with a highly secure foundation. Today, we have the construction funds already available to complete the vast majority of our projects, and remaining developments hold enough cash reserves to comfortably sustain operations through the first quarter of 2028,” said Farooq.

Samana added that 91 per cent of its projects have been sold, with 54 per cent of the total sales portfolio already paid by customers.

“We anticipate minimal risks related to delinquencies. Because of this profound financial stability, we can confidently guarantee that every single one of our 48 projects, including our latest launch in Warsan, will be built on time and in full swing,” added Farooq.

Arada on Monday launched sales for the fifth phase of its Masaar 3 community in Sharjah, offering 437 villas and townhouses, with more than two-thirds comprising three- and four-bedroom homes.

The first two phases, launched in September 2025, sold out within hours. Construction contracts for the first six phases, including Layan, are set to be awarded within three months.

“We continue to see resilient investor and end-user demand for Sharjah property, and in particular at Masaar. The brand's appeal reflects strong buyer demand for wellness-led design and smart home living in sustainable, family-first environments, which is why we expect to witness significant interest in Layan's premium villas and townhouses,” said Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada.

Amwaj Development broke ground on Gate 11 in MBR District 11, Meydan, last month, with 85 per cent of units already sold.

BNW Developments launched its first Dubai project - Orvessa Residences by Michel Adam - in Al Furjan, featuring 92 apartments.

Mira Developments also unveiled Richmond District in Al Furjan, a master-planned project comprising five residential towers and one office tower.

“We saw an overwhelming response to the Richmond District. We expected around 2,000 guests, but over 4,000 joined us. We had to host two separate presentations across different venues to accommodate everyone. At one point, it even caused traffic in the area. But more than anything, it reflects the resilience of Dubai's real estate market and the clear demand for high-quality, branded developments,” said Omar Gull, managing director of Mira Developments.

UAE's top developers say liquidity is sufficient to complete projects Dubai's top developers say deliveries are on schedule despite regional conflict Dubai property market records growth in March despite regional conflict