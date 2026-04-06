250 Artists, 10-Minute Plays: Inside The World's Biggest Little Theatre Festival In Dubai

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In under 10 minutes, a story can begin, unfold, and stay with you long after the lights go down.

That is the idea behind Short+Sweet Theatre Dubai 2026, a five-week festival of original short plays returning to the city from April 18 to May 23 at New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates.

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Now in its 14th year, the festival brings together nearly 250 writers, directors and actors, most of them UAE residents, for a series of fast-paced performances where no play runs longer than 10 minutes.

What is Short+Sweet Theatre?

Short+Sweet is one of the world's largest platforms for short-form theatre, built around a simple rule: every performance must be under 10 minutes.

The Dubai edition has grown into one of its most active chapters, with around 85 per cent of plays written by UAE-based creatives. The format allows audiences to watch multiple plays in a single sitting, often moving between comedy, drama, and experimental work in one evening.

There are no fixed themes.

“In this festival, over the years, I have never seen any key themes emerge, and that's the beauty of it,” Rashmi Kotriwala, executive producer of Short+Sweet Theatre Festivals told Khaleej Times.“An audience member gets to see so many unique stories and hear different voices.”

A mix of first-timers and seasoned performers

One of the defining features of the festival is its accessibility. Short+Sweet regularly brings together experienced performers and those stepping onto the stage for the first time.

Solène Anglaret, a French expat who is a consultant and founder of Be Beyond Borders, is making her debut as a writer and director this year, while also performing.

“I've loved writing since I was a little kid,” she said.“After exploring it writing through books, poems, and songs, I really wanted to challenge myself with a new format.”

Her plays Power Pose and The Institute of Normalcy will be staged during the opening weekend.

For 17-year-old Indian student Atharv Mahrish, the festival marks his first time directing.

“I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and take on the challenge of directing a 10-minute play,” he said, adding that the fast-paced format and creative energy drew him in.

How the festival works

The competition unfolds across several stages:

. Heats (April 18 to May 3) : Multiple plays are performed each weekend, with audiences voting for their favourites

. Semi-finals (May 16 and 17) : Top entries return for a second round

. Gala final (May 23) : Finalists compete for awards, including Best Play, Best Director, and Best Actor

Audience voting plays a key role throughout, meaning each show can directly influence which performances move forward.

What makes this year different

The 2026 edition marks a return to a familiar space. The festival moves into New Covent Garden Theatre, the same location where it first began in Dubai in 2013.

For organisers, the shift feels like a full circle moment.

Set against a period of regional uncertainty, the festival also highlights the role of live performance as a space for expression and connection. Despite changes in the cultural landscape and the emergence of similar formats, organisers say the core of Short+Sweet remains unchanged.

With a mix of returning artists and newcomers, this year's edition carries a more personal significance for many involved.

Why it's a good place to start

For those who have never attended theatre before, the short format makes it easy to engage.

“Short+Sweet is a great place to start,” Solène said.“There's bound to be something you connect with.”

Atharv couldn't agree more.“There's nothing like watching a story unfold live, it feels real and personal. I'd honestly just say give it a shot.”

Ticket prices and schedule

Wildcards (April 18 to May 3, 3:00pm)

Dh80 early bird

Dh100 general admission

Top 30 (April 18 to May 3, 7:30pm)

Dh100 early bird

Dh120 general admission

Semi-finals (May 16 and 17, 3:00pm and 7:30pm)

Dh125 early bird

Dh150 general admission

Gala final (May 23, 3:00pm and 7:30pm)

Tickets to be announced

Event details at a glance

.Dates: April 18 to May 23, 2026

.Venue: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

.Format: 10-minute plays, multiple shows per night

.Participants: Around 250 artists

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