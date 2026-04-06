Not Anna Wintour, Meryl Streep Names Two Hollywood Icons Who Inspired Miranda Priestly

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In a surprising revelation ahead of the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, actor Meryl Streep has clarified the real-life inspirations behind her iconic portrayal of Miranda Priestly, debunking a long-standing fan theory.

According to People magazine, in a recent interview, Streep addressed speculation that her character was based on fashion editor Anna Wintour. Instead, she revealed that two Hollywood legends shaped the role: Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood.

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"I was basically imitating Mike Nichols that whole time," Streep said, adding, "If Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood had a baby... it would be Miranda Priestly," she was quoted as saying by People magazine.

The Oscar-winning actor explained that Nichols' directing style influenced the character's sharp yet humorous authority.

"The command on the set. And Mike would do it sort of with a sly humour," she said, adding, "People take it as mean, but it's funny. I think it's funny."

Eastwood, by contrast, inspired a quieter, understated power.

"Clint would never raise his voice," Streep noted, adding, "He would direct and people had to lean forward to hear what he was saying."

While she hasn't shared this insight with Eastwood, Streep said Nichols was aware and delighted. "I told Mike, and he was thrilled," she added.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated for release on May 1.

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