Invary And Carahsoft Partner To Enhance Protection Against Zero-Day And AI-Driven Threats For Government Agencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KANSAS CITY, Mo. and RESTON, Va., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invary, a cybersecurity company focused on preventing breaches through continuous runtime attestation, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a partnership. Through this partnership, Carahsoft will serve as Invary's Public Sector distributor, expanding access to Invary's Runtime Integrity platform for the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

As attackers increasingly leverage zero-day exploits and AI-generated techniques to evade traditional security controls, Public Sector organizations face growing risk from threats that operate beyond the reach of signature-based and behavioral detection tools. Industry research shows a significant year-over-year increase in zero-day activity, with a substantial portion of those exploits bypassing EDR and XDR solutions altogether. These attacks often remain undetected for extended periods, increasing the likelihood of costly breaches and operational disruption.

Invary addresses this challenge by continuously validating system integrity at runtime, exposing hidden attacks, zero-day activity and tampering that traditional tools often miss. Built on technology licensed from the National Security Agency (NSA), Invary's approach provides independent, real-time assurance that systems remain trustworthy during operation. By detecting threats earlier and dramatically reducing attacker dwell time, Invary helps organizations prevent breaches before mission impact, data loss or erosion of public trust.

“Today's attackers are fast, adaptive and increasingly AI-enabled,” said Jason Rogers, CEO of Invary.“They are intentionally designed to evade existing security controls. By working with Carahsoft, we can help Government agencies close a critical detection gap and move from assuming trust to continuously validating it using technology originally developed for the most demanding national security environments.”

Real-World Impact Across Public Sector Environments

Invary's approach is already delivering measurable results for Public Sector organizations seeking stronger breach prevention and operational assurance. At South Western City Schools (SWCS) in Ohio, one of the state's largest K–12 districts, leaders recognized that modern ransomware operations increasingly disable or bypass endpoint tools before launching attacks.

“With EDR bypass tools becoming increasingly more common in ransomware operations, we were looking for a way to validate system integrity and ensure our security tools were actually working as intended,” said Rob Moore, Director of Technology and Information Services at SWCS.

Invary provided continuous, independent assurance that systems remained trustworthy, empowering the district with greater confidence in its ability to detect advanced threats before disruption occurred.

In a deployment with a county Government in Idaho, Invary uncovered previously unseen exposure that traditional security tools had failed to detect. By exposing hidden threats and validating trust continuously, Invary enabled the county to reduce risk without replacing existing investments, returning value to the broader security stack.

Supporting Government Breach Prevention Priorities

Federal and SLED agencies are increasingly prioritizing Zero Trust architectures, supply chain risk management and outcome-driven security investments focused on breach prevention rather than alert volume. Continuous runtime attestation supports these priorities by removing implicit trust and verifying that systems remain in a known, trusted state throughout operation.

Independent analysis shows that preventing even a single breach, with the average cost approaching $9.5 million, delivers significant return on investment. Invary customers see meaningful reductions in annual breach risk while sharply decreasing the time attackers remain undetected.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to work with Invary to help Government organizations address emerging cyber risks,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft.“By expanding access to continuous runtime assurance, agencies gain deeper visibility, improved confidence and stronger protection against advanced and previously undetected threats.”

Availability

Invary's Runtime Integrity platform is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or ...; or learn more about Invary's solutions here.

About Invary

Invary reduces the risk of data breaches by continuously validating the Runtime Integrity of systems, using technology exclusively licensed from the NSA to detect AI-driven and zero-day attacks that evade traditional security tools and undermine system trust.

Contact

Scott Fuhriman

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(913) 210-0513

About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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