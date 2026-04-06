Atlasclear Holdings Begins Onboarding Of Third Correspondent Broker-Dealer And Executes Clearing Agreement With Fourth Correspondent Broker-Dealer Through Wilson-Davis



Third Correspondent Begins Onboarding to Clearing Platform

Fourth Correspondent Clearing Agreement Executed

Operations Team Expanding to Support Current Activity and Growing Pipeline Clearing Infrastructure Drives Operating Leverage with Each New Correspondent

TAMPA, Fla., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) ("AtlasClear" or the "Company"), a financial services company building modern clearing, custody, and trading infrastructure, today announced that a third introducing broker-dealer has begun onboarding with Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc. ("Wilson-Davis"), the Company's wholly owned self-clearing correspondent broker-dealer subsidiary. Additionally, a correspondent clearing broker-dealer agreement has been executed with a fourth introducing broker-dealer.

This follows the successful integration of Dawson James Securities, Inc., the first major correspondent onboarded to Wilson-Davis's enhanced clearing platform. Infrastructure improvements completed during that process have shortened onboarding timelines and expanded multi-client capacity. Wilson-Davis has added operations staff in response to current client activity and near-term pipeline demand.

"Dawson James was the proof point," said Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear. "We built the infrastructure with the next client in mind. What that work produced is a faster, more efficient onboarding process, and the staffing additions at Wilson-Davis reflect both the business in front of us and our commitment to servicing each correspondent at the same standard."

“Our clearing infrastructure is built to scale - each new correspondent relationship adds revenue without meaningfully adding to our fixed cost base,” said John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear.“We're growing our team thoughtfully, but the economics improve with every new agreement. Three signed deals show the model is working. Now it's about execution: turning our pipeline into real cleared volume.”

AtlasClear continues to advance discussions with additional broker-dealer partners as it scales its correspondent clearing network through Wilson-Davis.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) is building a cutting-edge, technology-enabled financial services platform designed to modernize trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its subsidiary Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, and its pending acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit .

To stay up to date on AtlasClear's platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company's YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings' current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foreseeable," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "proposed," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "trends," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements as to (i) the closing of the Company's planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp, including the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, (ii) the Company's expectations regarding planned future growth and financial results, (iii) AtlasClear Holdings' expectations regarding future financings, (iv) AtlasClear Holdings' expectations as to future operational results, (v) AtlasClear Holdings' anticipated growth strategy, including its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, and (vi) the financial technology of AtlasClear Holdings. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. For additional details regarding risks and uncertainties, please refer to AtlasClear Holdings' filings with the SEC, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed September 29, 2025. AtlasClear Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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