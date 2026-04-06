A Sweet Return This Tax Day: Great American Cookies Celebrates With Free Cookie Cake Slices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Home of the Original Cookie Cake Offers Buy One, Get One Free Deal for Rewards Members

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, the beloved Original Cookie Cake franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc., is treating fans to a well-deserved reward this Tax Day – no filing required. On April 15, rewards members can score a Buy One, Get One Free deal on the brand's signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake slices in-store at participating locations nationwide. To become a rewards member and redeem this offer, guests can download the Great American Cookies Rewards App or sign up online at greatamericancookies/rewards.

“Tax Day can be stressful, and we think it should come with a little reward,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Great American Cookies.“Whether you're celebrating a refund or just checking it off your list, our Cookie Cake slices are the perfect excuse to pause and treat yourself.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (OTCMKTS: FATAQ) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,200 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double DooziesTM, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit .

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

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