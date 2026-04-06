TRUNNANO Launches Surface-Modified Spherical Alumina Powder, Overcoming Key Technical Challenges









TRUNNANO Surface-Modified Spherical Alumina Powder

As a critical component of thermal fillers, spherical alumina stands out as an ideal choice for high-performance thermal management materials, thanks to its advantages such as high thermal conductivity, high packing density, and low abrasion. However, traditional spherical alumina suffers from poor interfacial compatibility with organic matrices; this often leads to issues such as filler agglomeration, increased system viscosity, and inefficient construction of thermal conduction networks-factors that ultimately limit its performance in high-end applications.

The surface-modified spherical alumina product recently launched by TRUNNANO represents a precise technological upgrade specifically designed to address these pain points. Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO, stated: " We="" remain="" steadfast="" in="" our="" customer-centric="" approach,="" continuously="" enhancing="" product="" performance="" through="" ongoing="" technological="" innovation.="" The="" introduction="" of="" our="" surface-modified="" spherical="" alumina="" marks="" a="" significant="" milestone="" in="" our="" deep="" commitment="" to="" the="" field="" of="" thermal="" fillers;="" it="" is="" designed="" to="" empower="" our="" customers="" to="" not="" only="" boost="" the="" thermal="" conductivity="" of="" their="" materials="" but="" also="" optimize="" their="" processing="" workflows="" and="" reduce="" overall="" />

Technical Team Overcomes Three Major Core Challenges

During the R&D process, the TRUNNANO technical team rose to the occasion, successfully overcoming a series of core technical challenges that had previously constrained product performance.

Overcame the challenge of precisely controlling the sphericity of alumina powder.

Traditional spherical alumina often suffers from issues during the spheroidization process-such as insufficient sphericity, numerous surface defects, and a broad particle size distribution-which directly impact subsequent surface modification efficacy and the packing density of the filler. By optimizing high-temperature spheroidization process parameters and precisely controlling the entire sequence of melting, sphere formation, and cooling, the TRUNNANO technical team successfully synthesized high-purity alumina powder characterized by a sphericity of ≥0.95, a smooth surface, and a highly concentrated particle size distribution. This breakthrough provides an ideal substrate foundation for subsequent surface modification, ensuring the resulting modified layer is uniform and dense.

Broke through the technical bottleneck regarding the uniform bonding of silane coupling agents to alumina surfaces.

Although alumina surfaces possess hydroxyl groups, their reactive activity is unevenly distributed, and they tend to adsorb moisture; consequently, achieving uniform and stable chemical bonding with silane coupling agents proves difficult. If treated improperly, issues such as incomplete localized coating or excessive cross-linking may arise, compromising the filler's dispersibility within the organic matrix as well as the interfacial bonding strength. Through in-depth research into the surface chemistry of alumina, the TRUNNANO R&D team innovatively introduced a pre-treatment process to precisely regulate the quantity and distribution of surface hydroxyl active sites. By combining this approach with dynamic coating and gradient heating techniques, they enabled the KH570 silane coupling agent to form a uniform, dense monolayer of chemical bonds on the alumina surface, thereby significantly enhancing the filler's hydrophobicity and dispersion stability.

Resolved the processing challenge of sudden viscosity spikes and unbalanced processing fluidity in high-filler-content systems.

In the preparation of thermally conductive composite materials, increasing the filler loading ratio is often necessary to boost thermal conductivity. However, under high-loading conditions, traditional unmodified spherical alumina tends to cause a drastic surge in system viscosity, severely compromising processing performance and the mechanical properties of the final product. By precisely controlling the thickness and grafting density of the silane-treated layer, the TRUNNANO technical team successfully optimized the filler's surface energy, thereby achieving an optimal balance in its compatibility with the organic matrix. Testing has demonstrated that, at the same filling level, the modified spherical alumina simultaneously reduces system viscosity while keeping the oil absorption value under control.