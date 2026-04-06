Horeca Store Expands Its Online Marketplace For Commercial Restaurant Equipment Across The U.S.
“Our goal is to make professional kitchen equipment easily accessible to foodservice businesses of all sizes,” said Noman Peera, CEO of Horeca Store.“From small cafes and bakeries to large restaurants and hotels, we provide trusted brands and efficient solutions that help kitchens operate smoothly.”
Comprehensive Product Range for Every Commercial Kitchen
Horeca Store's product portfolio is designed to cover every aspect of a professional kitchen. Customers can explore a broad range of categories, including:
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment – Reach-in refrigerators, freezers, undercounter units, merchandisers, and prep tables designed for optimal storage and food safety.
Ice Machines and Ice Equipment – Reliable ice production solutions for restaurants, bars, hotels, and healthcare facilities.
Cooking Equipment – Commercial ovens, gas ranges, griddles, charbroilers, and fryers built for high-performance cooking.
Food Preparation Equipment – Mixers, slicers, food processors, and other essential tools for efficient kitchen prep.
Beverage Equipment – Coffee machines, dispensers, and beverage preparation solutions for cafes and restaurants.
Storage and Worktables – Durable stainless-steel tables and storage units for organized kitchen operations.
Each product category is carefully curated to ensure quality, reliability, and long-term value, helping businesses reduce downtime and improve workflow efficiency.
In addition to offering a wide product selection, the company is investing in technology and digital tools to help restaurant owners make smarter decisions when planning or upgrading their kitchens.
Find the best location for your Restaurants
One such innovation includes the Restaurant Site Finder, an AI-powered tool designed to analyze restaurant locations and identify market opportunities. The tool evaluates competition, cuisine demand, and potential market gaps to help entrepreneurs make more informed decisions when selecting restaurant locations.
Find the perfect location for your restaurant here:
Horeca Store Launches Used Restaurant Equipment Category
Recognizing market demand, Horeca Store has introduced a dedicated category for used restaurant equipment, offering thoroughly inspected and reliable products at competitive prices. This initiative helps businesses significantly reduce capital expenditure while still accessing essential commercial kitchen tools.
“Our goal is to make high-quality restaurant equipment accessible to every business, regardless of budget,” said Noman Peera, CEO of Horeca Store.“With the launch of our used equipment category, we are providing cost-effective alternatives that maintain the performance standards required in commercial kitchens.”
Wide Range of Used Commercial Kitchen Equipment
The newly launched Used Restaurant Equipment category features a diverse selection of essential kitchen equipment, carefully curated to meet industry standards. Customers can find a variety of products, including:
Used Reach-In Refrigerators – Ideal for efficient food storage in busy kitchens
Used Freezers – Reliable freezing solutions for preserving ingredients
Used Undercounter Refrigerators – Space-saving units for compact kitchens
Used Merchandiser Refrigerators – Perfect for displaying beverages and food items
Used Commercial Gas Ranges – High-performance cooking solutions for restaurants
Used Fryers and Griddles – Designed for consistent and efficient cooking
Used Charbroilers – Ideal for grilling and achieving authentic flavors
Each piece of equipment is selected to ensure functionality, durability, and value, helping businesses maintain operational efficiency while staying within budget.
Explore the new category here:
/used-restaurant-equipment
Launch of Flexible Equipment Rental Services
In addition to used equipment, Horeca Store has also introduced Equipment Rental Services, offering flexible solutions for businesses that prefer not to invest heavily in upfront purchases.
This service is ideal for:
New restaurant startups testing business models
Seasonal businesses with temporary equipment needs
Catering companies and event-based operations
Restaurants expanding or upgrading kitchens
With rental options, businesses can access premium commercial kitchen equipment without long-term financial commitments. Horeca Store's rental model is designed to provide convenience, flexibility, and affordability, making it easier for businesses to adapt to changing market demands.
Exclusive Extended Warranty Program – A Game-Changer for Commercial Kitchens
One of the most significant additions to Horeca Store's service portfolio is its Exclusive Extended Warranty Program, created specifically for commercial kitchen environments.
Key Highlights of the Warranty Program
Up to 7 Years of Protection – Long-term coverage for peace of mind
$0 Deductibles & No Service Fees – No hidden costs, ever
Unlimited Repair Claims – No cap on covered repairs
100% Parts & Labor Coverage – Full protection without exceptions
Food Spoilage Protection – Coverage for inventory loss due to equipment failure
Power Surge Protection from Day One
No Lemon Guarantee – Equipment replacement after repeated failures
Transferable Coverage – Adds resale value to equipment
Built Exclusively for Horeca Store Customers
A key differentiator of this program is its exclusivity. the extended warranty is only available to Horeca Store customers and is not offered through other suppliers.
The program is backed by a partnership with a leading warranty provider, ensuring professional service and reliable support for commercial kitchens operating long hours under high demand.
This makes it a powerful value-added service for customers purchasing equipment through Horeca Store.
Simple Enrollment and Flexible Plans
The warranty program is designed to be simple and accessible. customers can enroll in three easy steps:
Purchase equipment from Horeca Store
Add warranty coverage at checkout
File claims easily with dedicated support
Customers can choose from multiple plans, including:
3-Year Essential Protection
5-Year Complete Protection (Most Popular)
7-Year Maximum Protection
Each plan includes zero deductibles, full coverage, and unlimited repair claims, making it one of the most comprehensive warranty solutions in the industry.
About Horeca Store
Horeca Store is an online marketplace specializing in commercial kitchen equipment and restaurant supplies for the hospitality industry. The platform offers a wide range of professional equipment from trusted brands, serving restaurants, hotels, cafes, bakeries, and catering businesses across the United States.
For more information, visit: /
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