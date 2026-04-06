Public Figures Back Women's Reservation Bill Call It Milestone For Empowerment

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) A chorus of support has emerged from across the country for the Women's Reservation Bill, with political leaders and public figures asserting that the proposed legislation will significantly enhance women's participation in governance and decision-making, while also addressing societal needs from a more inclusive perspective.

Speaking to IANS in Lucknow, former IPS officer and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, highlighted the transformative potential of the Bill, saying it would bring a grassroots-level perspective into policymaking. She noted that women's participation would make governance more holistic and comprehensive, enabling a deeper understanding of societal challenges.

“This will provide a grassroots perspective, a ground-level viewpoint, and their understanding will become more holistic and comprehensive. It will address the needs of society from another angle, and women will gain a stronger sense of security. I believe this will have many significant benefits,” she said.

Bedi further emphasised that as women rise through the ranks, their role in governance and decision-making bodies will expand, strengthening democratic processes.“What I mentioned earlier is a perspective that starts at the grassroots level, but as it rises, women will also participate in governance and decision-making bodies,” she added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav said the move sends a strong and clear message about the government's commitment to women's empowerment. She pointed out that the Bill was among the first major initiatives taken up in the new Parliament building.

“I feel that the Prime Minister has given a very strong and straight message. When the new Parliament was formed, the first thing he did was to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, on which 33 per cent of women were given reservation,” she said.

In Jaipur, BJP Mahila Morcha President Rakhi Rathore welcomed the proposal to extend the Parliament session for discussing the Bill, stating that it would empower women and significantly improve their representation in legislative bodies.

From Bihar, former Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi underlined the broader political implications of the Bill, noting that increased representation of women in Parliament would influence policymaking in favour of women-centric issues. She urged all political parties to cooperate during the special session called by the Prime Minister.

“With 273 women MPs in Parliament, decisions will favour women's interests. All parties should come together and support this important legislation,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Panchkula, Haryana, BJP leader Banto Kataria expressed optimism about the Bill's imminent passage, crediting the Prime Minister's leadership for prioritising the issue.

“Visionary Prime Minister spoke about this Bill on the very first day of the new Parliament. We hope the Bill will now be approved on the 18th. The coming time belongs to our sisters. All of us sisters want to thank the Prime Minister of the country,” she said.