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Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From India's External Affairs Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully. They also emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to halt the unjustified Iranian attacks on Qatar and other countries in the region, warning against the irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly that related to water, food, and energy facilities Excellency also emphasized the need to strengthen coordination, intensify joint efforts, return to the negotiating table, and prioritize reason and wisdom to contain the crisis, thereby ensuring global energy security, freedom of navigation, environmental safety, and preserving regional stability.
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