Kuwait Says Six Injured After Iranian Attack On Residential Area

MENAFN - Jordan Times) KUWAIT CITY, ABU DHABI - An Iranian attack on a residential area in northern Kuwait injured six people on Monday, the Gulf country's health ministry said.

It followed a post on X by Kuwait's army earlier in the day saying the nation's air defences were working to intercept incoming missiles and drones.

"Falling projectiles and debris in a residential area in the north of the country after an Iranian aggression," the ministry said.

"The total number of injuries rose to six, with varying degrees of wounds."

Overnight from Sunday to Monday, Kuwait had also said it was responding to similar attacks.

Gulf nations, including Kuwait, have borne the brunt of Iran's retaliatory strikes since the US and Israel launched attacks in late February that ignited a regional war.

Falling debris from an intercepted attack injured one person in an industrial area of Abu Dhabi, authorities in the United Arab Emirates said Monday.

"Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident of falling debris on the Raneen Systems company in ICAD (Industrial City of Abu Dhabi) in the Musaffah area, following a successful interception by air defence systems," the Abu Dhabi government's media office posted on X.

"The incident resulted in moderate injuries to a Ghanaian national."

In the northeastern emirate of Fujairah, authorities also reported that a telecommunications building was targeted by an Iranian drone, but there were no injuries.

The attacks come a day after authorities in the city of Sharjah said they were "dealing with an incident that targeted Khor Fakkan" after the key port was targeted in the Gulf of Oman.

Pakistani nationals were reportedly wounded when a projectile was intercepted, prompting Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to post on X that he was "deeply concerned".