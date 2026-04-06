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US Orders Satellite Imagery Censorship Amid War on Iran
(MENAFN) The US government has directed satellite imaging company Planet Labs to halt public releases of Middle East photos, as stated by reports.
The San Francisco-based firm announced that it will enforce an “indefinite withhold of imagery” for images captured from March 9 onward, lasting at least until the ongoing US-Israeli-Iran conflict concludes. Customers were informed of the change via email last week.
These satellite images had been widely used by journalists and open-source intelligence analysts to verify strike locations and assess damage on both sides, including sites such as Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, used by US forces, and Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport.
Earlier in the conflict, Planet Labs had already introduced a 96-hour delay on Middle East images, later extended to 14 days, purportedly to prevent potential military use. Under the new system, some images may still be released if deemed in the public interest. It is currently unclear whether other commercial satellite operators, such as Vantor (formerly Maxar Technologies) or BlackSky Technology, will adopt similar restrictions.
The conflict shows signs of further escalation, with US President Donald Trump warning of major attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure, including power plants, unless Tehran complies with US demands and reopens the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials have signaled defiance, stating that any resolution requires withdrawals and compensation, and have indicated plans to intensify attacks against US regional allies if strikes proceed.
Beyond military consequences, the conflict is already impacting the global economy. Disruptions to oil and liquefied natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf are driving up energy prices, while supply chains for key commodities, including fertilizers and microchips, are being affected.
The San Francisco-based firm announced that it will enforce an “indefinite withhold of imagery” for images captured from March 9 onward, lasting at least until the ongoing US-Israeli-Iran conflict concludes. Customers were informed of the change via email last week.
These satellite images had been widely used by journalists and open-source intelligence analysts to verify strike locations and assess damage on both sides, including sites such as Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, used by US forces, and Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport.
Earlier in the conflict, Planet Labs had already introduced a 96-hour delay on Middle East images, later extended to 14 days, purportedly to prevent potential military use. Under the new system, some images may still be released if deemed in the public interest. It is currently unclear whether other commercial satellite operators, such as Vantor (formerly Maxar Technologies) or BlackSky Technology, will adopt similar restrictions.
The conflict shows signs of further escalation, with US President Donald Trump warning of major attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure, including power plants, unless Tehran complies with US demands and reopens the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials have signaled defiance, stating that any resolution requires withdrawals and compensation, and have indicated plans to intensify attacks against US regional allies if strikes proceed.
Beyond military consequences, the conflict is already impacting the global economy. Disruptions to oil and liquefied natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf are driving up energy prices, while supply chains for key commodities, including fertilizers and microchips, are being affected.
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