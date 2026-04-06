Vice Capital Markets Now Supports New Freddie Mac Cash-Specified Payup Types For 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgages

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NOVI, Mich., April 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Vice Capital Markets, a leading mortgage hedge advisory firm for independent lenders, banks and credit unions, announced today that two new Freddie Mac Cash-Specified Payup Types (CSPTs) for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages are now available through Vice Capital for both mandatory and best-efforts executions. The new payup types became effective in production on April 6, 2026.







Image caption: Vice Capital Markets.

The new Cash-Specified Payup Types apply to 30-year fixed-rate mortgages in two maximum low loan balance (LLB) categories: loans with balances of $425,000 or less and $450,000 or less. With this update, Vice Capital clients can now incorporate the new CSPTs into their secondary marketing execution workflows as they evaluate pricing and commit eligible loans to Freddie Mac.

“Speed to market matters in secondary, especially when new execution options become available,” said Shawn Ansley, Chief Information Officer at Vice Capital Markets.“Our priority is to ensure clients can take advantage of investor and agency updates the moment they become available. By supporting these new Freddie Mac Cash-Specified Payup Types at launch, we're enabling lenders to respond quickly to market changes and immediately incorporate new execution opportunities into their decision-making.”

As a long-standing Freddie Mac Secondary Market Advisor, Vice Capital continues to expand and enhance its execution capabilities, helping lenders navigate agency pricing, commitments and delivery strategies with greater efficiency and confidence. For more information, visit .

About Vice Capital Markets

Since 2001, Vice Capital Markets has expertly navigated interest rate risk and driven profitability on over $1 trillion in MBS trades and mortgage-related transactions for a diverse range of financial institutions. Utilizing proprietary risk-management models and an advanced investor and agency platform, Vice Capital has enabled clients to enhance their secondary market strategies and achieve optimal sales gains.

The company's Vice Execution PortalTM (ViceEx) is an all-inclusive, whole-loan trading platform that enables lenders and secondary market managers to seamlessly send and receive aggregator bulk bids, compare agency executions with customizable retained or co-issue servicing values while guaranteeing the best execution that might otherwise be missed in a manual process.

With traders averaging over a decade of experience, Vice Capital brings the expertise necessary to tackle market challenges and consistently deliver secure and effective profit growth for its clients. For further information, visit or call (248) 869-8100.

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News Source: Vice Capital Markets

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