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US-Made Explosives Tied to Plot on Gas Pipeline in Serbia
(MENAFN) Explosives discovered near Serbia’s section of the TurkStream pipeline, which transports Russian gas to Hungary, were identified as US-made, according to the head of Belgrade’s Military Security Agency (VBA), Duro Jovanic.
The find was first announced by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who said that devices of “devastating power” had been located in the municipality of Kanjiza, roughly 10 kilometers from the Hungarian border. Had the explosives detonated, they could have disrupted gas supplies to Hungary and northern Serbia, Vucic noted, adding that he had immediately briefed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Speaking at a press briefing, Jovanic stated that the markings on the explosives make it “unequivocally clear” they were manufactured in the US, but emphasized that this does “in no way mean that the producer is also the mastermind and the executor of the sabotage.”
Authorities say the plot was orchestrated by a foreign individual with military training. “We are looking for that person and that person will certainly be brought in. The only question is whether it will take three days or several months,” Jovanic said.
He also rejected claims that the Serbian military had accused Ukraine of involvement, stressing that “the Serbian military does not interfere in political processes in Serbia, let alone in another country.”
Responding to the allegations, a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Georgy Tikhy, stated via social media that “we categorically reject attempts to falsely link Ukraine to the incident with explosives found near the TurkStream pipeline in Serbia. Ukraine has nothing to do with this.”
The find was first announced by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who said that devices of “devastating power” had been located in the municipality of Kanjiza, roughly 10 kilometers from the Hungarian border. Had the explosives detonated, they could have disrupted gas supplies to Hungary and northern Serbia, Vucic noted, adding that he had immediately briefed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Speaking at a press briefing, Jovanic stated that the markings on the explosives make it “unequivocally clear” they were manufactured in the US, but emphasized that this does “in no way mean that the producer is also the mastermind and the executor of the sabotage.”
Authorities say the plot was orchestrated by a foreign individual with military training. “We are looking for that person and that person will certainly be brought in. The only question is whether it will take three days or several months,” Jovanic said.
He also rejected claims that the Serbian military had accused Ukraine of involvement, stressing that “the Serbian military does not interfere in political processes in Serbia, let alone in another country.”
Responding to the allegations, a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Georgy Tikhy, stated via social media that “we categorically reject attempts to falsely link Ukraine to the incident with explosives found near the TurkStream pipeline in Serbia. Ukraine has nothing to do with this.”
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