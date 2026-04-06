India's Clean Energy Shift To Create 5 Million Jobs By 2030, Says ICRIER Report

MENAFN - KNN India)India's transition towards non-fossil fuel energy and improved energy efficiency is expected to significantly boost employment, according to a study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

The power sector, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of carbon emissions, offers substantial scope for emission reduction and job creation.

The study noted that alongside environmental benefits, the shift will have wide-ranging implications for employment generation and workforce skill requirements.

Focus on Regional Job Creation

The report examines how clean energy jobs will be distributed geographically across states, addressing a key gap in existing research that has largely focused on aggregate employment estimates rather than regional impact.

It evaluates employment potential linked to India's target of reducing emissions intensity by 2030, highlighting the need for targeted skilling initiatives.

Sharp Rise in Employment Across Sectors

Employment in renewable energy (RE) and other clean conventional energy sectors stood at about 3.18 lakh in 2021–22 and is projected to rise to 9.05 lakh by 2029–30. This includes solar, wind, small hydro, biomass, as well as nuclear and large hydro.

Energy efficiency (EE)-related jobs are expected to see even stronger growth, increasing from 12.69 lakh in 2021–22 to 42.87 lakh by 2030.

Overall, employment in clean energy and energy efficiency sectors is projected to exceed 5.1 million over the next few years, reflecting a more than threefold increase.

Solar Segment to Lead Growth

Among clean energy sources, solar is expected to generate the largest share of new jobs, driven by its central role in India's renewable energy expansion plans.

The study added that achieving the target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 could significantly accelerate employment generation.

Skilling Needs to Intensify

The report highlighted that low-skilled roles currently dominate in renewable and clean conventional energy sectors, while medium-skilled jobs are more prevalent in energy efficiency.

This underscores the need for robust skilling frameworks to meet evolving industry demands as the energy transition gathers pace.

The findings position clean energy as a major source of future employment, while also supporting India's broader climate goals. The study emphasised that coordinated policy efforts will be crucial to maximise both environmental and economic gains from the transition.

(KNN Bureau)

