Farmers To Get Direct Guidance From Scientists At Agriculture Festival 2026: Chouhan

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that farmers will receive direct guidance from leading agricultural scientists at the Advanced Agriculture Festival 2026 – Exhibition and Training, scheduled to be held in Raisen from April 11.

The Minister said the three-day event, to be organised at Dussehra Maidan, will function as a“knowledge mahakumbh”, offering farmers exposure to advanced agricultural practices, modern technologies and scientific solutions aimed at enhancing productivity and income.

He noted that subject-specific sessions will be conducted across multiple venues, covering the entire agricultural value chain-from crop management to market linkages-along with training on digital agriculture, artificial intelligence-based solutions, mechanisation, and post-harvest management.

Highlighting the focus areas, Chouhan said the festival will include discussions on natural farming, horticulture expansion, pulses productivity, and the use of schemes such as the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF).

Special emphasis will also be placed on stubble management, promoting the“waste to wealth” approach to convert agricultural residue into valuable resources like manure and energy.

On the second day, sessions will cover soil health, protected cultivation, integrated farming systems, pest management, hydroponics, precision farming and micro-irrigation, while also hosting a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) meet and awareness programmes on crop insurance schemes such as PMFBY.

The final day will focus on topics including seed self-reliance, fisheries, dairy development, animal husbandry, and agricultural credit through Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), along with sessions on income diversification through poultry and goat rearing.

The Minister added that the event will feature live demonstrations by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), including soil testing, drone applications, hydroponics, integrated farming systems, and advanced nursery techniques. Farmers will also receive soil health reports based on samples brought to the venue.

He emphasised that the festival aims to bridge the gap between scientific research and field-level implementation, enabling farmers to adopt innovative practices and improve sustainability.

Chouhan urged farmers to participate in large numbers, stating that the initiative represents a major step towards transforming Indian agriculture through technology, knowledge dissemination and sustainable practices.

(KNN Bureau)

