Monumental 37Ft-Long Indian Scroll Goes On Public View For The First Time At Yale Center For British Art The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Monumental 37-Foot Lucknow Scroll Makes Its Public Debut at Yale

After two years of conservation, a 37-foot-long early 19th-century Indian scroll is being shown publicly for the first time at the Yale Center for British Art (YCBA) in New Haven, Connecticut. The work, known as the Lucknow scroll or Lucknow from the Gomti, anchors the exhibition Painters, Ports and Profits: Artists and the East India Company, 1750-1850, where questions of empire, commerce and artistic exchange are rendered in unusually tangible form.

Because of the scroll's scale and fragility, the museum is displaying only half of it at a time. The work will be unrolled in sections over the course of the exhibition, which runs until June 21, allowing repeat visitors to encounter different passages while also limiting light exposure. The format is practical, but it also restores the object's original logic: a narrative image meant to unfold gradually, not all at once.

Made between 1821 and 1826, the scroll is composed of 33 joined sheets of laid paper and executed in watercolour, gouache and gold. It presents a sweeping view of Lucknow in northern India from across the Gomti River, moving from palaces and mosques to workshops, warehouses and vernacular buildings. The image was created during the reign of Ghazi-ud-Din Haidar Shah, who declared independence from the Mughal emperor in 1819 and launched ambitious building campaigns that reshaped the city.

The work's makers remain unknown, as does its patron. Yet the inscriptions suggest a close relationship to the ruler rather than to the East India Company, raising the possibility that it was made for, or in honor of, the court - perhaps at the request of an elite woman in his retinue. The curators, Laurel O. Peterson and Holly Shaffer, note that scrolls occupied a wide social range on the Indian subcontinent: they could serve devotional storytelling, domestic entertainment, or even function as luxury souvenirs in early 19th-century Britain.

Conservation also yielded a significant material clue: a watermark from the British mill of James Whatman, which helped refine the scroll's dating and place it within broader trade networks. According to assistant paper conservator Anita Dey, the object's layered construction had caused distortions and structural weakness over time, making stabilization essential before it could be safely displayed.

The result is a rare public encounter with an object that is at once pictorial, political and deeply material. In a single work, the YCBA has brought together the visual culture of northern India, the mechanics of paper conservation and the entangled histories of empire that shaped both.