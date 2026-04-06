Irreconcilable Differences: Canadian Cultural Tourism To The US Experiences A Steep Decline The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Canadian Visitors Are Pulling Back From the US - and Museums Are Feeling It

A sharp drop in Canadian travel is rippling through American tourism markets, with museums and cultural institutions among the places seeing the effects most clearly. Canadian tourism to the US has fallen by more than 30%, a decline tied to Donald Trump's rhetoric about annexing Canada, his tariff threats, and his dismissal of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement as“irrelevant.”

The numbers are already visible in major destinations. New York City Tourism + Conventions counted about 983,000 Canadian visitors in 2024, then 800,000 in 2025. In Washington State, where Canadians make up more than half of all international visitors, southbound border crossings fell 26% in October 2025 compared with the same month a year earlier. Scott Stulen, director and chief executive of the Seattle Art Museum, said Canadian visitation to Seattle was down 50%, though the museum's overall attendance has largely held steady.

The decline extends beyond the Pacific Northwest. Oregon recorded 21% fewer visitors from Canada in 2025 than in 2024. In Detroit, just across the river from Windsor, Ontario, Visit Detroit said Canadian visitation was down about 30% in 2025. The bureau described the cross-border bond as“deep and enduring,” but said tariffs have created barriers that are affecting both tourism and trade.

Museums are tracking the shift closely because they often learn where visitors come from by asking for zip codes at the front desk. At the Portland Museum of Art in Maine, Canadian attendance fell from 800 visitors to 350 in 2025, according to Marcie Parker Griswold, the museum's head of communications and audience engagement. Canadians made up 4% of Maine's total visitors in 2025, down from 7% in 2024. The state's governor, Janet Mills, traveled to Canada last summer to reaffirm ties with the province.

Florida is also seeing the fallout. Doug Ford, Ontario's premier, said in December that he would skip his usual winter holiday there. The American Automobile Association found that 46% of likely visitors cited the Trump administration, while 35% pointed to negative feelings toward the US, as reasons for not traveling to Florida. Visit Lauderdale reported a double-digit drop in nonstop Canada-US travelers since December 2024.

At the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, the decline was stark: 734 Canadian visitors in January 2024 fell to 298 in January 2025, and 813 in February 2024 dropped to 411 in February 2025. For cultural institutions that depend on cross-border traffic, the shift is more than a tourism story. It is a reminder that diplomacy, trade policy, and visitor behavior can move together - and that museums often feel the consequences early.