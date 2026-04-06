The Business Of KAWS: What Data And A Museum Show Reveal About His Market

MENAFN - USA Art News) KAWS's Museum Moment Arrives as His Auction Market Cools

A museum crowd can do more for an artist's long-term standing than a single auction record, and KAWS is now testing that equation in public. At the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), the artist born Brian Donnelly in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 1974 has become the subject of a survey that is drawing families, collectors, and a steady stream of younger visitors - while also revealing how carefully his brand has been built.

As part of the exhibition, KAWS designed 1,000 branded memberships priced at $300 each. The package included a complimentary KAWS figure and limited-edition KAWS cards, a merchandising move that collector Ronnie Pirovino called“a genius play,” arguing that the 51-year-old artist is allowing SFMOMA“to truly benefit from the audience that will attend the show.”

The museum, in turn, gains the kind of attendance that contemporary institutions increasingly prize. SFMOMA said the exhibition had drawn 106,000 visitors as of mid-March, four months into its run. That total trails the museum's recent Ruth Asawa retrospective, which brought in 174,000, but it has attracted the most visits from children and teenagers since a 2019 Andy Warhol show.

The numbers matter because KAWS's market has moved sharply in the opposite direction. In 2019, his painting“The Kaws Album” - a riff on the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band recast through The Simpsons - sold for a record $14.7 million at Sotheby's in Hong Kong. That same year, auction houses sold $112.9 million of his work, according to the Artnet Price Database. Last year, his auction total fell to $7.72 million, the lowest result of the past decade.

The shift has not diminished his visibility. If anything, it has clarified the unusual structure of his career. KAWS left dealer Emmanuel Perrotin as his market was peaking and later aligned with Skarstedt, a gallery known for secondary-market work. Meanwhile, his collaborations have extended from Nike and Uniqlo to Christian Dior and Comme des Garçons, with projects involving Clipse, Kanye West, and Kid Cudi.

That breadth helps explain why his work travels so easily between street culture, luxury branding, and museum display. Daryl McCurdy, SFMOMA's curatorial associate for architecture and design, said the museum needed something with broad appeal after the Asawa show.“People just love KAWS,” she said.“It was kind of a no-brainer.”

The exhibition also underscores a larger shift in how institutions and artists now intersect: museums want audiences, artists want legitimacy, and the market often responds to both. For KAWS, that balance may be the real story - more durable, perhaps, than any single auction result.