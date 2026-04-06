Lee Miller Scrapbook Found-And More Art News

MENAFN - USA Art News) A wartime scrapbook long hidden in a private family home has emerged as a significant photographic record of World War II - and it now belongs to the University of Oxford's Bodleian Libraries.

The volume, assembled by Roland Haupt, a former assistant to Lee Miller and Cecil Beaton, contains a previously unseen trove of photographs by the two British artists, including Miller's famous image of herself in Hitler's bathtub. According to the report, the scrapbook had remained out of public view for decades before being acquired by the Bodleian, where it is now expected to be studied as a rare document of how images moved from the front lines to the pages of magazines such as Vogue.

The material also underscores the unusual working relationship between the photographers and Haupt. Miller and Beaton, often working from far-flung locations during the war, sent their film to London for printing and distribution through Haupt. That trust, in retrospect, gives the scrapbook added historical weight: it is not only a cache of images, but evidence of the networks that shaped wartime visual culture. Dealer Michael Hoppen described the discovery as revealing how“extraordinarily brave” Miller was, noting that she entrusted her film to Haupt while fully aware of what she had captured.

The scrapbook's most widely recognized image - Miller in Hitler's bathtub - has long carried symbolic force. Miller's son said it was her way of“sticking two fingers up at Hitler,” a gesture of defiance that has become inseparable from her legacy as one of the defining photographers of the period.

The same report also notes a separate development in the art world: artworks by Frida Kahlo and other Modern Mexican artists in the Gelman Collection will be returned to Mexico in 2028 after concerns over their planned loan to Santander's Faro Santander cultural center in Spain. Mexico's arts community had objected to the initial proposal, and because Kahlo's works are protected as a listed national treasure, they may leave the country only temporarily. The revised timeline brings the collection into compliance with Mexican law, while also reflecting the pressure public scrutiny can place on cross-border loans of culturally sensitive works.

Together, the two stories point to the same underlying issue: who gets to hold, interpret, and eventually return the visual record of modern history.