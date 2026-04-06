403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Bleeds: Palestinian Shot Dead from Israeli Gunfire
(MENAFN) A Palestinian civilian was shot dead and several others sustained injuries from Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip on Monday, marking yet another breach of a ceasefire agreement in force since last October, a medical source confirmed.
The source reported that casualties occurred when Israeli forces opened fire on civilian vehicles east of the town of al-Qarara, located northeast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli troops stationed east of Salah al-Din Street fired upon Palestinian vehicles in a zone that falls outside the boundaries of their agreed deployment and operational control area as defined under the ceasefire terms.
Gaza's Health Ministry reported that at least 723 Palestinians have been killed and a further 1,990 wounded in Israeli attacks carried out since the ceasefire took hold — a toll that underscores the fragile and increasingly contested nature of the truce.
The agreement was originally brokered to bring an end to a devastating two-year Israeli military offensive on Gaza — a campaign that left more than 72,000 people dead and 172,000 wounded, while obliterating an estimated 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure. The United Nations has placed the cost of rebuilding Gaza at approximately $70 billion.
The source reported that casualties occurred when Israeli forces opened fire on civilian vehicles east of the town of al-Qarara, located northeast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli troops stationed east of Salah al-Din Street fired upon Palestinian vehicles in a zone that falls outside the boundaries of their agreed deployment and operational control area as defined under the ceasefire terms.
Gaza's Health Ministry reported that at least 723 Palestinians have been killed and a further 1,990 wounded in Israeli attacks carried out since the ceasefire took hold — a toll that underscores the fragile and increasingly contested nature of the truce.
The agreement was originally brokered to bring an end to a devastating two-year Israeli military offensive on Gaza — a campaign that left more than 72,000 people dead and 172,000 wounded, while obliterating an estimated 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure. The United Nations has placed the cost of rebuilding Gaza at approximately $70 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment