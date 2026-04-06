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Al Meera Rolls Out New Brand Identity
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.) has unveiled a new brand identity, marking a strategic step aimed at strengthening its market presence and advancing its customer-focused and digital transformation efforts a statement, the company said the new identity underscores its role as a leading Qatari retailer committed to supporting communities and meeting evolving customer expectations, while enhancing the overall shopping experience across its network of more than 65 branches Meera added that the rebranding aligns with the development of an integrated digital ecosystem designed to deliver more seamless, efficient, and customer-centric services Executive Officer Jassim Mohammed Al Ansari said the company is focused on reinforcing its connection with customers by modernizing service delivery and leveraging digital tools to improve convenience and accessibility."Al Meera has always been close to people's everyday lives. Today, we are strengthening that role by evolving how we serve our customers, leveraging digital solutions to enhance their experience, and maintaining consistently high service standards," he said added that the company remains committed to ensuring reliable, efficient, and high-quality services for households across Qatar part of the transformation, Al Meera is also enhancing its "Wafa" loyalty program to offer more personalized benefits and rewards, expanding its reach through partnerships with various entities, including collaboration with the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (Daman) under the Al Safwa program for retirees company said the new identity reflects a more integrated operational model linking physical stores with digital platforms, while supporting ongoing investments in technology and service innovation Meera further reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the local economy by strengthening partnerships with local suppliers, alongside expanding cooperation with regional and international partners, as part of efforts to enhance operational efficiency and ensure consistent service delivery across all channels.
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