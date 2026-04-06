Pacific Office Automation Acquires Western Business Products, Expanding Coverage Across Northern California And Southern Oregon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic acquisition strengthens service continuity along the I-5 corridor

PORTLAND, Ore., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Office Automation (POA), the largest office equipment reseller and managed services provider in the nation, today announced the acquisition of Western Business Products, a Redding, California-based office technology dealer. The transaction closed on April 1, 2026. During a phased transition, the company will operate as Western Business Products Powered by POA.

The acquisition extends POA's footprint into Redding, creating a continuous service presence between its Medford, Oregon, and Sacramento, California offices. The added location enables more consistent, responsive support for customers along the Interstate 5 corridor.

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve customers across a key stretch of the region,” said Adam Pritchett, CEO, Pacific Office Automation.“We're excited to welcome Western Business Products' employees to the POA family while continuing to deliver the same high level of service their customers have come to expect.”

Western Business Products will continue operating under its existing name in the near term to ensure continuity for customers, with full integration into the Pacific Office Automation brand planned over time.

“After 25 years building this business, I'm proud of what we've accomplished,” said Dennis McGalliard, Owner, Western Business Products.“Finding the right partner mattered, and POA stood out as an independent company that puts customers and employees first. I'm confident they'll build on what we started.”

Western Business Products has long served the Redding market as a Ricoh Authorized dealer, a designation POA intends to maintain. Customers can expect the same quality products, services, and support, now backed by the expanded resources and scale of Pacific Office Automation.

Celebrating its 50th year in business, POA marks 49 consecutive years of growth while expanding its impact across the communities it serves. Its recently released Community Impact Report highlights support for 175 organizations in health, education, community, and athletics. To support continued growth and deliver even stronger service, POA is expanding its teams across the region.

About Pacific Office Automation

Founded in 1976, Pacific Office Automation (POA) is a privately held office technology company headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. POA has more than 1,500 employees across eleven states. It has grown to be the largest authorized dealer of high-quality printer manufacturers, and it commits to offering custom office solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and award-winning customer service to customers and the community. POA provides managed print services, enterprise level IT services, software, office equipment, and unified communications all over the United States. For more information about Pacific Office Automation, visit

Media Contact:

Christie Wakefield,...