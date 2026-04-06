Bitcoin Everlight Announces Phase 4 Of Public Presale With BTCL Priced At $0.0014

SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight has announced the launch of Phase 4 of its public presale, with its native token BTCL now priced at $0.0014. The milestone marks continued progress in the project's multi-stage rollout as it advances toward mainnet development.

Phase 4 Presale Now Live

The Phase 4 presale introduces updated pricing following the completion of earlier phases, reflecting the project's structured token distribution model. The presale remains open to participants with a minimum entry of $10, with allocations available across multiple participation tiers.

Bitcoin Everlight has reported raising over $2.0 million to date, with 45% of the total fixed supply allocated to presale participants.

Network Model and Revenue Distribution

Bitcoin Everlight is designed as a transaction routing and validation network operating alongside the Bitcoin blockchain. The system processes routing activity and distributes generated fees to participants through its shard-based structure.

The model is based on transaction activity within the network. As usage increases, the associated routing fees contribute to the distribution pool available to participants.

Shard Participation Structure

The platform offers four participation tiers during the presale phase:



Jade Tier: $100 allocation with up to 6% APY in BTCL

Azure Tier: $500 allocation with up to 12% APY

Violet Tier: $1,500 allocation with up to 20% APY Radiant Tier: $5,000 allocation with up to 25% APY

All tiers are structured to transition to live BTC routing fee distribution upon mainnet launch without requiring token migration.

Security and Verification

Bitcoin Everlight has completed smart contract audits conducted by Spywolf and Solidproof. In addition, team verification procedures were conducted through Spywolf KYC and VitalBlock. These processes were completed prior to the start of the public presale.

The BTCL token has a fixed total supply of 21,000,000,000 tokens and does not include an inflationary issuance mechanism.

Project Development

The project continues to progress through its presale phases as part of a broader roadmap leading to mainnet deployment. The current phase reflects ongoing development and user participation in the network's early-stage rollout.

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a transaction routing and validation network designed to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain. The platform coordinates node activity and distributes routing fee revenue to participants without modifying Bitcoin's core protocol.

The project is currently in Phase 4 of its public presale.



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