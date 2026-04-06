403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq PMF Sites Hit by US-Israeli Airstrike
(MENAFN) Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced Monday that coordinated airstrikes struck two of its military positions in the country's northern and northeastern regions in rapid succession.
According to an official PMF statement, the first strike hit an intelligence headquarters belonging to the 25th Brigade under the Nineveh Operations Command in the early morning hours, targeting the Hatra sector in northern Iraq.
Shortly thereafter, a second wave of four airstrikes hammered the 4th Regiment of the 52nd Brigade, operating under the North and East Tigris Operations Command, at al-Haliwah airport in Tuz Khurmatu in the country's northeast. The statement confirmed no casualties resulted from either attack.
The PMF is a state-recognized Iraqi military umbrella organization established in 2014, formed in response to a religious decree by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani calling on fighters to confront the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group. It was formally absorbed into Iraq's official armed forces structure in 2016.
Washington has long accused certain PMF factions of maintaining direct ties to Tehran, as several affiliated groups operating under the banner of the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" have claimed responsibility for repeated strikes on US military installations throughout the region.
The attacks come amid an intensifying broader conflict: the US and Israel have sustained an air campaign against Iran since February 28, a campaign that has claimed more than 1,400 lives — among them former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran, in turn, has launched retaliatory drone and missile offensives targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting US military assets — inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global aviation networks and financial markets.
According to an official PMF statement, the first strike hit an intelligence headquarters belonging to the 25th Brigade under the Nineveh Operations Command in the early morning hours, targeting the Hatra sector in northern Iraq.
Shortly thereafter, a second wave of four airstrikes hammered the 4th Regiment of the 52nd Brigade, operating under the North and East Tigris Operations Command, at al-Haliwah airport in Tuz Khurmatu in the country's northeast. The statement confirmed no casualties resulted from either attack.
The PMF is a state-recognized Iraqi military umbrella organization established in 2014, formed in response to a religious decree by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani calling on fighters to confront the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group. It was formally absorbed into Iraq's official armed forces structure in 2016.
Washington has long accused certain PMF factions of maintaining direct ties to Tehran, as several affiliated groups operating under the banner of the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" have claimed responsibility for repeated strikes on US military installations throughout the region.
The attacks come amid an intensifying broader conflict: the US and Israel have sustained an air campaign against Iran since February 28, a campaign that has claimed more than 1,400 lives — among them former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran, in turn, has launched retaliatory drone and missile offensives targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting US military assets — inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global aviation networks and financial markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment