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Iran Signals Indirect Talks with US on Potential Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Iran announced on Monday that it has communicated its demands regarding a potential ceasefire with the United States via intermediaries, signaling that indirect contacts are underway to resolve the ongoing conflict, according to reports.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Tehran has outlined its demands “based on national interests” and conveyed them through third parties.
“We have formulated our own set of demands based on our interests and considerations. We are not ashamed to voice our legitimate and logical demands,” he said when asked about any new plans to end the war between Iran and the US.
“Iran’s positions have been conveyed through intermediaries,” Baqaei added, noting that the exchange of messages through third parties “is normal and ongoing.” He emphasized that Iran’s willingness to state its positions clearly “should not be interpreted as a sign of retreat.”
“Expressing our positions quickly and courageously should not be interpreted as backing down,” he said, adding that Tehran has prepared its responses and will announce them when necessary.
The region has been engulfed in heightened tensions since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including that of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Tehran has outlined its demands “based on national interests” and conveyed them through third parties.
“We have formulated our own set of demands based on our interests and considerations. We are not ashamed to voice our legitimate and logical demands,” he said when asked about any new plans to end the war between Iran and the US.
“Iran’s positions have been conveyed through intermediaries,” Baqaei added, noting that the exchange of messages through third parties “is normal and ongoing.” He emphasized that Iran’s willingness to state its positions clearly “should not be interpreted as a sign of retreat.”
“Expressing our positions quickly and courageously should not be interpreted as backing down,” he said, adding that Tehran has prepared its responses and will announce them when necessary.
The region has been engulfed in heightened tensions since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including that of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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