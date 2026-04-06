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Captain Sam’s Pizza crosses 1.75 lakh monthly orders, eyes 100 new outlets as growth accelerates
(MENAFN- Value360india) Indi , 6th April, 2026 - Captai’ Sam’s P zza, a Chandigarh-Origin Vegetarian Pizza Chain, has reported steady growth ’n India’s Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector, crossing 1.75 lakh monthly orders and outlining plans to add 100 new outlets –n FY 2026–27. The company follows a fully company-owned operating model and indicates that its existing outlets are profitable.
The brand currently operates 55 company-owned outlets across regions including Punjab, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Starting from a single outlet in Chandigarh,’Captain Sam’s Pizza has expanded its footprint steadily across North India, supported by consistent demand in emerging urban markets.
Captain Sam’s Pizza operates with a positioning centred on a Pure Vegetarian Menu, Affordable Pricing, and Flavours Adapted to Indian Tastes, aligning with consumption patterns in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Although In’ia’s QSR sector has expanded steadily since the early 2000s, with much of the organised segment led by international brands focused on metro markets and relatively standardised menus. In parallel, there has been a gradual emergence of demand in non-metro cities for food options that reflect local taste preferences while retaining the familiarity of global for ats. Within this context, Capta’n Sam’s Pizza operates in the Value Segment, Offering Products Adapted to Regional Flavour Profiles, catering to consumers who are increasingly open to new formats but remain price-conscious and preference-driven.
Operating in a fragmented and largely unorganised pizza market, the brand has established a presence across its core regions, supported by consistent performance on food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy, alongside repeat customer demand.
As part of its next phase of growth, the company plans to expand into new markets i cluding Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and further parts of Uttar Pradesh, while strengthening its footprint in existing regions.
To support this expansion, Ca’tain Sam’s Pizza has invested in its commissary and supply chain infrastructure, with a portion of raw materials produced in-house. This enables greater control over cost structures, quality consistency, and process standardisation, supported by defined operating systems as the company scales.
The company indicated that its focus remains on maintaining operational discipline and aligning with regional consumer preferences as it continues to expand within India’s evolving food services market.
About Captain S’m’s Pizza
Captain Sam’s Pizza is one of Ind’a’s fastest-growing vegetarian pizza chains, known for its flavourful menu, affordable pricing and family-friendly dining experience. Founded in Chandigarh, the brand has built a strong presence with more than 55 company-owned outlets across Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other emerging markets in North India.
Captain’Sam’s Pizza offers a pure vegetarian menu inspired by Indian tastes, along with dine-in, takeaway and delivery services. Its outlets are designed to provide a welcoming ambience, quality food and attentive service, making the brand a preferred destination for family outings’ kids’ birthday parties, student gatherings and corporate lunches.
The company currently serves over 1.75 lakh orders every month and continues to expand through a fully company-owned operating model. Supported by a robust commissary and supply chain network, Cap’ain Sam’s Pizza is focused on maintaining quality, consistency and value as it scales. The brand plans to add 100 new outlets –n FY 2026–27 and expand into new markets including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and additional cities in Uttar Pradesh.
The brand currently operates 55 company-owned outlets across regions including Punjab, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Starting from a single outlet in Chandigarh,’Captain Sam’s Pizza has expanded its footprint steadily across North India, supported by consistent demand in emerging urban markets.
Captain Sam’s Pizza operates with a positioning centred on a Pure Vegetarian Menu, Affordable Pricing, and Flavours Adapted to Indian Tastes, aligning with consumption patterns in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Although In’ia’s QSR sector has expanded steadily since the early 2000s, with much of the organised segment led by international brands focused on metro markets and relatively standardised menus. In parallel, there has been a gradual emergence of demand in non-metro cities for food options that reflect local taste preferences while retaining the familiarity of global for ats. Within this context, Capta’n Sam’s Pizza operates in the Value Segment, Offering Products Adapted to Regional Flavour Profiles, catering to consumers who are increasingly open to new formats but remain price-conscious and preference-driven.
Operating in a fragmented and largely unorganised pizza market, the brand has established a presence across its core regions, supported by consistent performance on food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy, alongside repeat customer demand.
As part of its next phase of growth, the company plans to expand into new markets i cluding Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and further parts of Uttar Pradesh, while strengthening its footprint in existing regions.
To support this expansion, Ca’tain Sam’s Pizza has invested in its commissary and supply chain infrastructure, with a portion of raw materials produced in-house. This enables greater control over cost structures, quality consistency, and process standardisation, supported by defined operating systems as the company scales.
The company indicated that its focus remains on maintaining operational discipline and aligning with regional consumer preferences as it continues to expand within India’s evolving food services market.
About Captain S’m’s Pizza
Captain Sam’s Pizza is one of Ind’a’s fastest-growing vegetarian pizza chains, known for its flavourful menu, affordable pricing and family-friendly dining experience. Founded in Chandigarh, the brand has built a strong presence with more than 55 company-owned outlets across Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other emerging markets in North India.
Captain’Sam’s Pizza offers a pure vegetarian menu inspired by Indian tastes, along with dine-in, takeaway and delivery services. Its outlets are designed to provide a welcoming ambience, quality food and attentive service, making the brand a preferred destination for family outings’ kids’ birthday parties, student gatherings and corporate lunches.
The company currently serves over 1.75 lakh orders every month and continues to expand through a fully company-owned operating model. Supported by a robust commissary and supply chain network, Cap’ain Sam’s Pizza is focused on maintaining quality, consistency and value as it scales. The brand plans to add 100 new outlets –n FY 2026–27 and expand into new markets including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and additional cities in Uttar Pradesh.
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