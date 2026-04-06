A. Duie Pyle Wins American Trucking Association's President's Trophy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The premier transportation provider receives recognition for its outstanding leadership and commitment to keeping the nation's highways safe

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyl (Pyle), a premier, 102-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces its recognition as an American Trucking Association (ATA) President's Trophy winner. After securing five previous wins in the medium-sized carrier class, Pyle made its debut in the 100-million-mile category this year, earning the top industry honor on its first attempt in the large carrier class.

The ATA President's Trophy is the most prestigious safety award for motor carriers in the United States, recognizing one winner in each of the three classes based on annual miles driven. Earning it requires passing through a multi-stage judging process, beginning with a comprehensive data submission and verification round, moving into a deep examination of a carrier's programs, culture and training and culminating in a final review that determines the single best safety program in each class.

“Safety across the country's most challenging freight corridors requires a collective effort that goes far beyond the driver's seat. At Pyle, every team member takes personal responsibility for the accountability and excellence our customers expect,” said Peter Dannecker, VP of Risk and Integrated Resources at Pyle.“Winning the ATA President's Trophy in our debut year as a large carrier validates years of investment in our people and a culture that keeps safety at the core of everything we do.”

Pyle's commitment to safety is built into every part of its operations, from comprehensive training and proactive maintenance to advanced 360-degree camera systems. By investing in these programs, the company ensures its 102-year legacy of accountability continues to set the standard for the U.S. supply chain.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, please visit .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

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