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DR Congo to Temporarily Host Deported Migrants

DR Congo to Temporarily Host Deported Migrants


2026-04-06 08:30:42
(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has agreed to provide “temporary reception” for migrants deported under an arrangement with the United States, the government announced on Sunday. Washington will cover all associated costs, and the plan does not involve permanent settlement.

Kinshasa retains full authority over entry, conditions of stay, oversight, revocation of temporary status, and any return or removal decisions, as stated in a government release from the Information Ministry.

“A country deeply marked by humanitarian realities and which already hosts on its soil populations of various nationalities, the Democratic Republic of the Congo remains attached to the values of hospitality and responsibility shared among nations,” the statement said.

Designated sites in the capital will house the migrants, allowing for close administrative, security, and humanitarian monitoring. “No financial burden will be borne by the public treasury,” the ministry added, emphasizing that the operation is conducted “in respect of national sovereignty and internal security imperatives.”

Each case will be assessed individually, with no automatic transfers, and the program is explicitly temporary. The government stressed that the initiative does not constitute permanent settlement, relocation, or outsourcing of migration policy.

The arrangement coincides with US-mediated efforts to ease tensions between Congo and Rwanda over the conflict in eastern DRC, including issues surrounding the M23 rebel group. Reports indicate that since 2025, US administrations have quietly pursued similar migrant agreements with several African nations, including Rwanda, Uganda, Ghana, Eswatini, and South Sudan.

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