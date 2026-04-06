Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Women Confirmed Dead in Afghan House Collapse

Three Women Confirmed Dead in Afghan House Collapse


2026-04-06 08:27:34
(MENAFN) Three women have been killed and two children wounded after a residential structure collapsed in Khost city, the provincial capital of eastern Afghanistan's Khost province, on Monday afternoon, provincial government spokesman Mustaghfar Gurbaz confirmed.

The injured children were swiftly transported to a nearby medical facility following the deadly incident, Gurbaz said.

Authorities noted the collapse marks the third such tragedy within a 48-hour span across the country.

Prior to Monday's disaster, six children lost their lives and seven others were wounded in a similar incident in eastern Nangarhar province. Separately, three people — a mother and her two children — were killed in Wardak province, with both tragedies occurring since Sunday morning.

The string of deadly collapses has unfolded against a backdrop of intensifying monsoon rains and widespread flooding sweeping across parts of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul. The country's meteorological department has warned of continued rainfall over the coming 24 hours across multiple regions, raising fears of further casualties and structural damage.

MENAFN06042026000045017169ID1110946826



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search