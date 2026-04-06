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Three Women Confirmed Dead in Afghan House Collapse
(MENAFN) Three women have been killed and two children wounded after a residential structure collapsed in Khost city, the provincial capital of eastern Afghanistan's Khost province, on Monday afternoon, provincial government spokesman Mustaghfar Gurbaz confirmed.
The injured children were swiftly transported to a nearby medical facility following the deadly incident, Gurbaz said.
Authorities noted the collapse marks the third such tragedy within a 48-hour span across the country.
Prior to Monday's disaster, six children lost their lives and seven others were wounded in a similar incident in eastern Nangarhar province. Separately, three people — a mother and her two children — were killed in Wardak province, with both tragedies occurring since Sunday morning.
The string of deadly collapses has unfolded against a backdrop of intensifying monsoon rains and widespread flooding sweeping across parts of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul. The country's meteorological department has warned of continued rainfall over the coming 24 hours across multiple regions, raising fears of further casualties and structural damage.
The injured children were swiftly transported to a nearby medical facility following the deadly incident, Gurbaz said.
Authorities noted the collapse marks the third such tragedy within a 48-hour span across the country.
Prior to Monday's disaster, six children lost their lives and seven others were wounded in a similar incident in eastern Nangarhar province. Separately, three people — a mother and her two children — were killed in Wardak province, with both tragedies occurring since Sunday morning.
The string of deadly collapses has unfolded against a backdrop of intensifying monsoon rains and widespread flooding sweeping across parts of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul. The country's meteorological department has warned of continued rainfall over the coming 24 hours across multiple regions, raising fears of further casualties and structural damage.
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