403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Storm Dave Leaves Thousands of Households Without Power in Sweden
(MENAFN) Over 30,000 households in southern and western Sweden were reported without electricity on Monday morning following the weekend impact of Storm Dave, according to reports.
Local authorities noted that strong winds have been hindering repair efforts, leaving many residents still without power. The storm also severely disrupted traffic, with the Swedish Transport Administration describing conditions as “a very stressful situation” overnight and on Sunday.
Neighboring southern Norway was also affected, with more than 2,000 households experiencing power outages early Monday. The storm caused cancellations of trains and flights across the region, adding to the widespread disruption.
Local authorities noted that strong winds have been hindering repair efforts, leaving many residents still without power. The storm also severely disrupted traffic, with the Swedish Transport Administration describing conditions as “a very stressful situation” overnight and on Sunday.
Neighboring southern Norway was also affected, with more than 2,000 households experiencing power outages early Monday. The storm caused cancellations of trains and flights across the region, adding to the widespread disruption.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment