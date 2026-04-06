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Storm Dave Leaves Thousands of Households Without Power in Sweden

Storm Dave Leaves Thousands of Households Without Power in Sweden


2026-04-06 08:24:13
(MENAFN) Over 30,000 households in southern and western Sweden were reported without electricity on Monday morning following the weekend impact of Storm Dave, according to reports.

Local authorities noted that strong winds have been hindering repair efforts, leaving many residents still without power. The storm also severely disrupted traffic, with the Swedish Transport Administration describing conditions as “a very stressful situation” overnight and on Sunday.

Neighboring southern Norway was also affected, with more than 2,000 households experiencing power outages early Monday. The storm caused cancellations of trains and flights across the region, adding to the widespread disruption.

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