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Hungary Boosts Security on TurkStream Pipeline

Hungary Boosts Security on TurkStream Pipeline


2026-04-06 08:23:41
(MENAFN) Hungary has implemented enhanced security measures along the TurkStream gas pipeline after authorities received indications of a possible sabotage attempt targeting its Serbian segment, according to reports.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated, “Based on the information available to us, a sabotage action was being prepared on the Serbian section of the TurkStream pipeline supplying Hungary,” in a video posted online following an emergency Defense Council meeting. He confirmed that the pipeline remains fully operational and that no injuries have occurred.

Highlighting the pipeline’s strategic role, Orban noted that “around 60 percent of Hungary's gas consumption is supplied through this pipeline.” He announced increased military monitoring and protection along the Hungarian portion of the route.

Orban added, “Hungary's energy security is not a game. We will defend our energy system, the secure supply of families, and our national interests,” and expressed gratitude to Serbian authorities for their efforts in safeguarding the infrastructure. He also mentioned that Hungarian officials maintain continuous coordination with their Serbian counterparts.

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