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Drone Strike Injures Eight in Russia’s Novorossiysk
(MENAFN) A drone attack on the Russian city of Novorossiysk injured eight people overnight Monday, according to reports.
Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev stated on Telegram that two of those injured were children living in a private residence. All victims have been hospitalized for treatment.
Describing the situation as “the most serious,” Kondratyev said the strike damaged six apartment buildings and two private houses, with debris also affecting several local businesses.
He noted that Krasnodar Krai has faced a large-scale drone assault since Sunday morning, with ongoing efforts to counter it. Novorossiysk is a major Black Sea port with passenger and cargo terminals, an oil-loading harbor, and a naval base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev stated on Telegram that two of those injured were children living in a private residence. All victims have been hospitalized for treatment.
Describing the situation as “the most serious,” Kondratyev said the strike damaged six apartment buildings and two private houses, with debris also affecting several local businesses.
He noted that Krasnodar Krai has faced a large-scale drone assault since Sunday morning, with ongoing efforts to counter it. Novorossiysk is a major Black Sea port with passenger and cargo terminals, an oil-loading harbor, and a naval base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
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