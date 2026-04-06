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US-Israel War on Iran Enters Thirty Seventh Day

US-Israel War on Iran Enters Thirty Seventh Day


2026-04-06 08:19:59
(MENAFN) The ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict has reached its 37th day, with reports confirming the rescue of a U.S. F-15 crew member and continued military clashes in the region.

U.S. authorities stated that the crew member of the downed fighter jet was recovered from “deep inside the mountains of Iran” and is “seriously wounded,” as reported by statements from the U.S. president.

In related posts, the U.S. president warned that Tuesday would mark “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one,” for Iran, while urging the country to allow free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, at the request of U.S. authorities, a satellite imagery provider announced it will indefinitely limit the release and distribution of images related to Iran and the broader conflict zone, according to reports.

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