403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US-Israel War on Iran Enters Thirty Seventh Day
(MENAFN) The ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict has reached its 37th day, with reports confirming the rescue of a U.S. F-15 crew member and continued military clashes in the region.
U.S. authorities stated that the crew member of the downed fighter jet was recovered from “deep inside the mountains of Iran” and is “seriously wounded,” as reported by statements from the U.S. president.
In related posts, the U.S. president warned that Tuesday would mark “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one,” for Iran, while urging the country to allow free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, at the request of U.S. authorities, a satellite imagery provider announced it will indefinitely limit the release and distribution of images related to Iran and the broader conflict zone, according to reports.
U.S. authorities stated that the crew member of the downed fighter jet was recovered from “deep inside the mountains of Iran” and is “seriously wounded,” as reported by statements from the U.S. president.
In related posts, the U.S. president warned that Tuesday would mark “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one,” for Iran, while urging the country to allow free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, at the request of U.S. authorities, a satellite imagery provider announced it will indefinitely limit the release and distribution of images related to Iran and the broader conflict zone, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment