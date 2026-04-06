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TRNC Celebrates Anadolu’s Milestone Anniversary

TRNC Celebrates Anadolu’s Milestone Anniversary


2026-04-06 08:16:55
(MENAFN) The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) extended its congratulations on Monday to Anadolu Agency as it marked its 106th anniversary, according to reports.

In an official statement, Prime Minister Unal Ustel highlighted the agency’s long-standing commitment to accuracy and impartial reporting, noting that it has also played an important role in representing the voice of Turkish Cypriots. He added that Anadolu’s work is widely followed and appreciated internationally, especially in the TRNC and Türkiye.

“I congratulate Anadolu Agency, which serves as the memory and voice not only of Türkiye but also of the TRNC, on its 106th anniversary,” he said.

In a separate message, Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu also praised the agency for effectively communicating the cause of Turkish Cypriots to the global audience and expressed his wishes for its continued success in upholding reliable and unbiased journalism.

“I sincerely congratulate Anadolu Agency, which was founded on April 6, 1920, under the directive of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during the most difficult days of the War of Independence to make the rightful voice of the Turkish nation heard across the world, on its 106th anniversary,” he said.

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