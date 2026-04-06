ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC). The investigation focuses on ORIC's executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased ORIC securities?

If you purchased ORIC securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at... or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On March 31, 2026, ORIC reported additional clinical data and provided updates regarding its lead clinical program. Among other things, the Company disclosed that the selected dose was based on tolerability considerations and that comparable efficacy was observed across doses. The Company further reported a PSA50 response rate of approximately 47% (7/15 patients) and confirmed responses of approximately 33% (5/15 patients) in the relevant patient population.

Following these disclosures, the price of ORIC stock declined approximately 26% on April 1, 2026, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether ORIC complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in ORIC stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

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