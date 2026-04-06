National Healthcare Properties Announces Public Filing Of Registration Statement
Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley and BMO Capital Markets will be acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, Baird, Capital One Securities, Citizens Capital Markets, Fifth Third Securities, Huntington Capital Markets and KeyBanc Capital Markets will be acting as bookrunners for the offering. Credit Agricole CIB and Synovus will be acting as co-managers for the offering.
The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 645-3751 (option #5), or by email at...; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 West 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, New York 10036, or by email at....
A registration statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective. Securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.
National Healthcare Properties, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and investing in a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on senior housing and outpatient medical facilities located in the United States.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern and are based upon, among other things, whether and when NHP proceeds with the offering; NHP's expectations regarding the pricing and completion of the offering; the anticipated terms of the offering; and the realization of any potential advantages, benefits and the impact of, and opportunities created by, the offering. When NHP uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. NHP's expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the registration statement relating to the offering and all other filings with the SEC. Finally, NHP assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
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